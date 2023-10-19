Logo
Eight Palestinians, Israeli police officer, killed in West Bank clashes
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
RAMALLAH : Eight Palestinians and an Israeli police officer were killed in clashes in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Israeli police said on Thursday.

Clashes were still taking places between the Israeli army and a number of gunmen at the camp, witnesses said.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Alex Richardson and Alistair Bell)

