Eight Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces - Red Crescent
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
(Changes source to Red Crescent instead of the health ministry in headline)

RAMALLAH : Eight Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Thursday.

Clashes were still taking places between the Israeli army and a number of gunmen at the camp, witnesses said.

(This story has been refiled to change the source to Red Crescent from health ministry in the headline)

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)

