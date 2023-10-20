Logo
Elon Musk's X to launch premium subscriptions soon
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk said on Friday (Oct 20) that social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions.

The logo for social media platform X, following the rebranding of Twitter, is seen covering the old logo in this illustration taken, on July 24, 2023.

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk said on Friday (Oct 20) that social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions.

"One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads," Mr Musk said in a post on X.

Mr Musk did not provide more detail on the subscription plans.

Earlier this week, the company started charging new users US$1 (S$1.37) in New Zealand and the Philippines as a test case for accessing the platform.

New users who opted out of subscribing will only be able to take "read-only" actions, such as reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts, the company said on its website.

Its "Not A Bot" subscription method aims to reduce spam, manipulation of the platform and bot activity.

Since taking over the platform in October 2022, Mr Musk's rapid changes, including mass layoffs and disbanding content moderation teams, have led to advertisers halting ads on the service.

Mr Musk has acknowledged that the platform has taken a hit on revenue and has blamed activists for pressuring advertisers.

To generate revenue, Mr Musk started charging US$8 per month for the blue check subscription service and tried to woo advertisers back to X with offers of discounts. REUTERS

