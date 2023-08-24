Logo
Embraer jet model that crashed, reportedly carrying Prigozhin, had good safety record
FILE PHOTO: An Embraer logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Published August 24, 2023
Updated August 24, 2023
Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it was compliant with all international sanctions imposed on Russia, after Russia's TASS news agency reported that one of its planes carrying Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had crashed.

"Embraer has complied with international sanctions imposed on Russia," a company spokesman said.

He did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation that the downed aircraft was an Embraer.

Flightradar24 online tracker showed that the Embraer Legacy 600 (plane number RA-02795) said to be carrying Prigozhin had dropped off the radar at 6:11 p.m. (1511 GMT). An unverified video clip posted to social media showed a plane resembling a private jet falling out of the sky toward the earth.

The Legacy 600 entered service in 2002, according to website International Aviation HQ, with almost 300 produced until production ceased in 2020.

There is only one recorded accident involving a Legacy 600, which occurred in 2006 when it crashed into a Gol 737 on its way from the Embraer factory in Brazil to the United States, International Aviation HQ said. Despite damages to the aircraft, the pilot landed the plane and there were no deaths or injuries.

A subsequent inquiry atrributed blame to the Legacy's crew rather than any mechanical failure, the website said.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chris Reese and Christian Plumb)

