Emeren completes grid connection of solar energy storage project in China
Emeren completes grid connection of solar energy storage project in China

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
Solar project developer Emeren Group said on Tuesday it has completed the grid connection of its inaugural solar storage project last month in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China.

The project has a capacity of 1.2 megawatt hour (MWh) and is backed by a private long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a local off-taker.

China's installed solar capacity will double to 1,000 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2026 as the world's second-largest economy continues to ramp up investment in renewables, energy research firm Rystad Energy wrote in a note published last month.

"We currently have a portfolio of projects in the planning and execution phases in China, including several commercial and industrial (C&I) sized storage projects that are currently under construction," Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

