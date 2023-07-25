Logo
Eni to sign deal with Chevron to take over Indonesia project - SKK Migas chief
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian multinational energy company Eni is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Published July 25, 2023
TANGERANG, Indonesia :Italy's Eni will sign a deal with Chevron Corp later on Tuesday to take over the U.S. firm's stake in the Indonesia Deepwater Development project, the head of Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator said.

The deal will be signed around 9:30 am UK time, SKK Migas chief Dwi Soetjipto told Reuters on the sidelines of the Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

The development plan for the project will be adjusted to integrate the development of a few existing blocks operated by Eni with IDD, Dwi said.

The IDD project, located in the Makassar Strait, includes the Bangka, Gendalo and Gehem gas fields.

Operator Chevron has a 62per cent interest in the Bangka project and about 63per cent in the Gendalo-Gehem project.

Eni is already a partner in the project, along with Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina and China's Sinopec.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

