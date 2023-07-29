'Era of mass closures': The Japan businesses without successors

The problem is so vast that Japan faces an "era of mass closures", said Mr Shigenobu Abe of bankruptcy research firm Teikoku Databank.

A 2019 government report estimated that about 1.27 million small business owners would be 70 or older by 2025 and have no successors.

The trend could kill up to 6.5 million jobs and reduce the size of the Japanese economy by 22 trillion yen (S$207 billion), the study warned.

By 2029, the situation will worsen still, as baby boomers hit 81, the average life expectancy for Japanese men, who account for most of the presidents of these firms, according to Teikoku Databank.

"We know for sure that many workers will lose their livelihoods because of this," Mr Abe told AFP.

'A SERIOUS BLOW'

As elsewhere, small businesses in Japan are often passed down to family or trusted employees.

But the country's prolonged economic stagnation has made small businesses unattractive to young people.

Firms in rural areas struggle further because of a preference for city life and a growing trend of rural depopulation.

Compounding the problem is a feeling among some older Japanese that selling a family business to outsiders is shameful.

Some liquidate their firms rather than seek buyers.

Japan's government has offered generous incentives to encourage sales, and the private sector has also jumped in to match investors with businesses for sale.

Business matching company Batonz now makes more than 1,000 matches a year, up from just 80 when it opened in 2018.

Still, it reaches a fraction of the people who need it, said Batonz president Yuichi Kamise.

Waves of closures will mean the loss of specialised craftsmanship, unique services and original restaurant recipes that make up Japan's social and cultural fabric, he said.

"Over time, what makes Japan unique could disappear due to a lack of successors," he said.

"I think it will deal a serious blow to Japanese culture and Japan's attractiveness as a tourism destination."

Some feel though that the trend offers a chance to fix inefficiencies and consolidate small businesses that are barely scraping by or survive on subsidies.

Mr Hiroshi Miyaji, 50, owns Yashio Group, a logistics giant started by his grandfather, and has snapped up various businesses.