Erdogan, Putin discuss measures to halt Israeli-Palestinian conflict
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan bid farewell after their talks in Sochi, Russia, September 4, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan presents medium-term economic programme forecasts in Ankara, Turkey, September 6, 2023. To match Special Report IRAQ-TURKEY/AIRSTRIKES Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
ANKARA : Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday, with the Kremlin saying the focus was on an immediate ceasefire and a resumption of talks.

The Turkish presidency, in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the two leaders discussed measures to prevent increasing tensions and initiatives to deliver humanitarian aid.

A Kremlin statement deplored the "catastrophic rise in the deaths among civilians". It said the conflict could only be resolved on the basis of a "two-state" plan, with the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Turkish statement said Ankara would maintain its efforts to ensure calm in the region. The Kremlin said contacts between the two leaders would continue.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

