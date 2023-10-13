Erdogan says Israel must allow humanitarian aid via Egypt

ISTANBUL : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Israel needed to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah crossing after the first plane carrying Turkish aid arrived in Egypt.

In a speech in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Turkey will continue sending aid to Gaza in cooperation with Egypt and that Turkish authorities were continuing contacts to free hostages and find a solution to the crisis.

