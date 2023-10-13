Logo
Erdogan says Israel must allow humanitarian aid via Egypt
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey October 11, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
ISTANBUL : Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Israel needed to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah crossing after the first plane carrying Turkish aid arrived in Egypt.

In a speech in Istanbul, Erdogan said that Turkey will continue sending aid to Gaza in cooperation with Egypt and that Turkish authorities were continuing contacts to free hostages and find a solution to the crisis.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ece Toksabay and Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

