Estonia asks China for cooperation over severed Baltic Sea telecom cables
Finnish Navy Deep Divers support to civilian authorities in the investigation of the gas pipe damage in the Gulf of Finland, in this undated handout. Finnish Navy/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
VILNIUS : Estonia has contacted Chinese authorities in the investigation into the cause of how two Baltic Sea telecom cables were severed, the Estonian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Estonia has been in contact with Chinese authorities to encourage cooperation concerning the investigation", a ministry spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

He added that Estonia wanted to encourage "any cooperation necessary for the investigation".

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik)

