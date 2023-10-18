Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Ethiopia prime minister: Africa is becoming economic, political and social powerhouse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ethiopia prime minister: Africa is becoming economic, political and social powerhouse

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Africa is now realising its potential and capacity, with the formerly side-lined continent harnessing its demographic dividend and natural resources and becoming an economic, political and social powerhouse, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Wednesday.

The African continent has particularly suffered the consequences of the climate crisis and conflict in other parts of the world, Ahmed said at the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Summit in Beijing.

"We cannot be idle observers in forums that affect common well being," he added.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen and Ella Cao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.