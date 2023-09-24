Logo
Ethnic Armenians will leave Nagorno-Karabakh - adviser to their leader
Ethnic Armenians will leave Nagorno-Karabakh - adviser to their leader

A view shows a border-crossing point on the frontier between Armenia and Azerbaijan and a base of Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh as seen from a road near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 24, 2023
MOSCOW : The ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will leave for Armenia as they do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan and fear ethnic cleansing, the leadership of the breakaway region told Reuters on Sunday.

"Our people do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan. 99.9per cent prefer to leave our historic lands," David Babayan, an adviser to Samvel Shahramanyan, the president of the self-styled "Republic of Artsakh".

He said it was unclear when the 120,000 of Karabakh Armenians would move down the Lachin corridor.

"The fate of our poor people will go down in history as a disgrace and a shame for the Armenian people and for the whole civilised world. Those responsible for our fate will one day have to answer before God for their sins."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

