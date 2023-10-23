EU agrees on framework for Niger sanctions

BRUSSELS : European Union countries on Monday adopted a framework to impose sanctions on members of a junta that seized power in Niger in July.

The new framework will allow the EU to sanction individuals and entities responsible for actions that threaten the peace, stability and security of Niger, undermine the constitutional order, or constitute serious violations to human rights or international humanitarian law, the EU Council said.

With this, the EU aims to mirror and strengthen any measures taken by the West African regional body ECOWAS.

"The EU has from the very beginning condemned the coup d'état in Niger in the strongest terms," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"With today's decision, the EU strengthens its support to ECOWAS' efforts and sends a clear message: military coups bear costs."

With the restrictive measures, the EU could freeze assets of targeted entities and individuals and hand them travel bans.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)