Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

EU antitrust regulators temporarily halt probe of Korean Air-Asiana deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

EU antitrust regulators temporarily halt probe of Korean Air-Asiana deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Korean Airlines is seen on a B787-9 plane at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Korean Airlines is seen on a B787-9 plane at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published June 28, 2023
Updated June 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators have temporarily suspended their investigation into Korean Air Lines' proposed acquisition of Asiana after the former asked for more time to prepare remedies to address competition concerns, the South Korean carrier said on Wednesday.

The temporary halt took effect on June 23, the European Commission's site shows.

"Korean Air has requested a deadline extension to render comprehensive remedies that can address the EC’s concerns, and the EC approved the request," the airline said in a statement.

"Korean Air will soon submit a remedy package and finalise the discussion with the EC within the new deadline."

The EU competition watchdog last month warned the deal, which would see Korean Air become the biggest shareholder in indebted Asiana, may restrict competition in passenger and cargo air transport services between Europe and South Korea.

(Reporting by Yun Chee Foo, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.