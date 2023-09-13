Logo
EU to assess punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars
EU to assess punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars

FILE PHOTO: A Nio ET5 electric vehicle is displayed at the Chinese EV maker's showroom in Shanghai, China, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A NIO ET5 car model is pictured at the NIO House, the showroom of the Chinese premium smart electric vehicle manufacture NIO Inc. in Berlin, Germany August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a showroom of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of NIO seen on an ET7 car model is pictured at the NIO House, the showroom of the Chinese premium smart electric vehicle manufacture NIO Inc. in Berlin, Germany August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
BRUSSELS :The European Commission started an investigation on Wednesday to into whether to impose tariffs to protect the European Union against Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports benefiting from state subsidies.

"Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars. And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in her annual address to the bloc's parliament.

European carmakers have realised they have a fight on their hands to produce lower-cost electric vehicles and erase China's lead in developing cheaper, more consumer-friendly models.

Chinese EV makers are stepping up efforts to expand overseas markets as competition intensifies at home and domestic growth eased. China's auto exports surged 31per cent in August following a 63per cent jump in July, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Of new EVs sold in Europe this year, 8per cent were made by Chinese brands, up from 6per cent last year and 4per cent in 2021, according to autos consultancy Inovev.

Shares of Chinese EV producers fell after the EU announcement. BYD shares were trading 4.5per cent higher before the news, to then close down 2.8per cent. Nio fell 1per cent and Xpeng dropped 2.5per cent.

In April, the founder of Nio said that Chinese electric vehicle makers should brace for the possibility of protectionist policies against them by foreign governments as they seize on their cost advantages to expand exports.

He estimated his company and other Chinese EV makers had a cost advantage of around 20per cent over rivals such as Tesla thanks to China's grip over the supply chain and raw materials.

Von der Leyen stressed the importance of electric vehicles to the EU's ambitious environmental objectives.

"So I can announce today that the Commission is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles coming from China. Europe is open to competition. Not for a race to the bottom," she told the European Parliament.

(Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop and Yun Chee; additional reporting by Kim Miyoung and Anne Marie Roantree, editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Louise Heavens)

