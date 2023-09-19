Logo
EU calls on Azerbaijan to stop military activities in Karabakh
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
BRUSSELS : The EU condemned on Tuesday the military escalation in Karabakh and called on Azerbaijan to stop its current military activities, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"There is an urgent need to return to dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians. This military escalation should not be used as a pretext to force the exodus of the local population", he said.

He added that the EU remained fully engaged in facilitating the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched "anti-terrorist activities" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying its aim was to restore constitutional order and drive out what it called Armenian military formations there.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alex Richardson)

