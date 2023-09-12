Logo
EU to cease sanctions against three Russian businessmen this week - sources
FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
BRUSSELS : The European Union will not renew sanctions against three men targeted over Russia's war against Ukraine when the current punitive measures expire later this week, two diplomatic sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The trio are Russian businessman Grigory Berezkin, billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov and the former head of Ozon, Russian e-commerce firm, Alexander Shulgin.

The EU needs unanimity of all the bloc's 27 member states to impose sanctions, which are renewed every six months. The next batch expires Sept. 15.

(Reporting by Julia Payne and Gabriela Baczynska)

