Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

EU continues talks on humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

EU continues talks on humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EU countries are still discussing the idea of a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas but there are different ways to get much-needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza, Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom said on Monday.

"The discussions are ongoing, but the question really isn't about a ceasefire, but about how to bring aid forward and that can be done in very many different ways," he told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

He said Sweden preferred a U.N. proposal for a humanitarian corridor.

Earlier on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell voiced support for a "humanitarian pause" but some of the bloc's foreign ministers expressed reservations about the idea.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Andrew Gray)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.