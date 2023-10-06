Logo
EU deported 29per cent more irregular migrants in second quarter
FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
The number of immigrants deported from European Union countries rose by 29per cent in the second quarter of 2023, mostly sent back from France and Germany, statistics agency Eurostat said on Friday, as the bloc tries to control exceptionally high arrivals.

Of the 105,865 non-EU citizens that were ordered to leave an EU country, 26,600 were deported to another country, an increase of 29per cent from the second quarter of last year.

Those figures include people returned to other EU countries, but a 76per cent majority were sent outside the bloc's borders, Eurostat said.

Georgians made up the biggest portion of deportations at 9per cent, followed by Albanians at 8per cent, Moldovans and Turks at 5per cent each and Indians at 4per cent, the data showed.

The EU is facing massive waves of legal and illegal arrivals, an issue that has prompted Germany to announce new border controls with neighbours Poland and Czech Republic, normally within Europe's free travel zone.

Germany deported the highest number of non-EU citizens in the quarter, with 3,805 individuals returned to another country, followed by France at 3,005 and Sweden at 2,690 people, Eurostat said.

On Wednesday, the EU sealed a deal on how to handle irregular immigration at times of exceptionally high arrivals, taking a step towards overhauling the bloc's asylum and migration rules.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Nick Macfie)

