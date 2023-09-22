Logo
EU to disburse US$135 million to Tunisia as part of migration pact
African migrants gather in a public garden in Sfax, Tunisia July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
BRUSSELS : The European Commission on Friday said it would disburse 127 million euros (US$135 million) in aid to Tunisia as part of its deal with the country aimed at fighting illegal immigration from Africa to Europe.

The commission said 60 million euros would be made available in budget support to Tunisia, while a package worth around 67 million euros aimed at strengthening Tunisia's capacities to combat human traffickers and tighten border controls would be disbursed in the coming days.

Tunisia and the EU in July signed a "strategic partnership" deal to fight illegal migration in return for financial support during a sharp increase in boats leaving the North African nation for Europe. (US$1 = 0.9401 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

