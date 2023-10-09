Logo
EU foreign ministers to meet on Tuesday to discuss situation in Israel - Borrell
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
BRUSSELS :European Union foreign ministers will meet in an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Israel and the region, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

They will meet to consider the responses and next steps for the EU, including reviewing aspects of development aid.

The EU Commission also said on Monday that it is reviewing the consequences for its development assistance.

"The Commission is currently assessing how the recent tragic events might affect our current and our future development assistance," an EU Commission spokesperson told reporters on Monday.

"EU funding supports most essential services for the Palestinian population and contributes direct financing also to the Palestinian authority."

EU ministers will meet in Muscat, Oman where a meeting of EU and Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers was already scheduled to take place.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely, Charlotte Van Campenhout)

