Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

EU investigating X's compliance with bloc's online content rules
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

EU investigating X's compliance with bloc's online content rules

'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/ File Photo

'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/ File Photo

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : The European Commission has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's X social media platform to see whether it complies with new EU tech rules on illegal and harmful content following the spread of disinformation on its platform after Hamas' attack on Israel.

The EU executive said it has formally asked X to provide information in accordance with the Digital Services Act (DSA).

"X needs to provide the requested information to the Commission services by 18 October 2023 for questions related to the activation and functioning of X's crisis response protocol and by 31 October 2023 on the rest," the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.