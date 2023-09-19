Logo
EU lobby group: Businesses need to know if China will focus on self-reliance or market opening
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Jens Eskelund, President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, attends an interview with Reuters in Beijing, China August 21, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File photo
Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
BEIJING : European Union businesses need to know if China will focus on self-reliance and on tightening regulations on the basis of security concerns, or will follow through on its market opening promises, said Jens Eskelund, president of the European Chamber, on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

