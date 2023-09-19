EU lobby group: Businesses need to know if China will focus on self-reliance or market opening
BEIJING : European Union businesses need to know if China will focus on self-reliance and on tightening regulations on the basis of security concerns, or will follow through on its market opening promises, said Jens Eskelund, president of the European Chamber, on Tuesday.
