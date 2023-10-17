Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

EU maintains restrictive measures against Iran under the non-proliferation sanctions regime after Oct. 18
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

EU maintains restrictive measures against Iran under the non-proliferation sanctions regime after Oct. 18

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : EU member states maintained on Tuesday restrictive measures against Iran under the non-proliferation sanctions regime after the JCPOA transition day, according to a statement.

The JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is a defunct 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major powers under which Tehran agreed to restrain its nuclear program in return for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions.

"The Council adopted legal acts to maintain the designations, that had initially been imposed by the United Nations for individuals and entities involved in nuclear or ballistic missiles activities or affiliated to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," the statement said.

"The Council also agreed to maintain sectoral and individual measures, existing under the EU's sanctions regime, notably those related to Iran nuclear proliferation, as well as arms and missile embargoes."

These are not new measures imposed against Iran, the Council said and all EU sanctions that had already been lifted under the JCPOA remain lifted.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.