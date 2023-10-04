EU member states reach deal on migration - Spanish EU Presidency
BRUSSELS : EU member states have reached a deal on migration and asylum, the Spanish Presidency of the EU said on Wednesday.
"EU ambassadors have reached an agreement on the regulation adressing situations of crisis and force majeure in the field of migration and asylum," the Spanish EU Presidency said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Marine Strauss)
