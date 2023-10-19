Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

EU prepares Global Gateway Forum to boost global infrastructure plan - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

EU prepares Global Gateway Forum to boost global infrastructure plan - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: General view of a woman reflecting in a window with EU flags behind at an entrance of the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: General view of a woman reflecting in a window with EU flags behind at an entrance of the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The European Union (EU) will host leaders of some 20 countries next week to boost its global infrastructure plan aimed at competing with China in strategic regions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Heads of state who will attend the EU's Global Gateway Forum on Oct. 25-26 in Brussels include those of Bangladesh, Senegal, Namibia and Moldova, Bloomberg News reported.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.