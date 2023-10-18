Logo
EU proposes more robust suspension mechanism on visas to tackle migration problems
EU proposes more robust suspension mechanism on visas to tackle migration problems

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
BRUSSELS : The European Commission on Wednesday proposed setting up more robust mechanisms to suspend visas, as the region tries to find ways to overhaul its troubled migration system.

The EU said it would expand the grounds by which it could suspend visa-free regimes, in case of hybrid threats and the operation of investor citizenship schemes.

It added it would also introduce new urgency procedures to react faster in case of security threats or a high increase in the numbers of migrants arriving.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

