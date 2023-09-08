Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

EU sanctions six people over human rights violations in Crimea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

EU sanctions six people over human rights violations in Crimea

FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo/File Photo

Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : The Council of the EU on Friday announced additional sanctions on six people for serious human rights violations in connection with their action towards members of ethnic groups in Crimea.

The individuals listed include prosecutors and judges active in courts established by Russia’s occupying force in Crimea who played a role in handing a prison term to a journalist who belongs to the Crimean Tatar community.

Friday's listings also include two members of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) who either took part in torturing the journalist or participated in the investigation against him and members of the Crimean Tatar community and of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Crimea.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.