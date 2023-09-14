Europe waits on knife-edge ECB decision

LONDON : Europe's markets were treading water in early trading on Thursday, as investors waited on a knife-edge decision from the European Central Bank on whether to ratchet up euro zone interest rates for a 10th straight meeting.

Stock markets saw carmakers go into reverse after Beijing blasted Brussels' move on Wednesday to investigate electric vehicle subsidies, but for both euro and bond traders it was very much a case of wait-and-see for the ECB.

The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro faces a dilemma. Even after nine rate hikes in a row, prices are rising at more than twice its 2per cent target and are not expected to get back to that level for another two years.

A recent run of weak data had left investors leaning towards a pause until Reuters reported on Tuesday that the bank's new staff projections due at the meeting later would raise the inflation forecast for next year to more than 3per cent again.

"The economy is deteriorating quite quickly now and they will give them some concerns," said Hans Peterson, the global head of asset allocation at SEB investment management, who expects the ECB to hold rates steady later.

"I think the discussion at this point is really about the maximum policy rate and how to prevent a hard landing in the economy".

The ECB's deposit rate is currently at 3.75per cent. June's ECB staff projections saw inflation at 3per cent in 2024 and 2.2per cent in 2025 and money markets are currently pricing roughly one more ECB hike this year and the first cut around the middle of next year.

The pre-ECB market moves included the euro tip-toeing away from a three-month low against the dollar at US$1.0752. U.S. inflation data on Wednesday had failed to alter views for a Federal Reserve pause next week.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area's borrowing costs, was down 0.5 basis points (bps) at 2.65per cent.

"What is going to be interesting is how they manage the forward guidance," said AXA Chief Economist Gilles Moec. "If they sound profoundly worried about inflation, the market could get into a bit of trouble".

CARS SKID

Stock market moves were still largely being driven by Wednesday's announcement that the European Commission was investigating subsidies provided by China to increasingly heavyweight electric car makers like BYD.

Beijing responded overnight, blasting the move as "a naked protectionist act" and warning the EV probe would hurt relations with the EU.

As analysts feared a tit-for-tat tariff war, German giants BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes and Fiat and Peugeot maker Stellantis were all down between 1per cent and 2per cent.

"For German OEMs (vehicle makers), the risk of retaliation in China should not be ignored," analysts at UBS said.

China's carmakers had also seen a drop overnight, although there had been less impact elsewhere in Asia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had risen 0.6per cent for its best session in a week and a half.

Tokyo's Nikkei rose 1.4per cent to a one-week high. India's BSE Sensex rose 0.5per cent to a fresh record peak and S&P 500 futures were up as much as 0.3per cent.

Wednesday's data showed higher fuel prices had lifted headline U.S. consumer prices by the most in 14 months in August for an annual rate of 3.7per cent, which was a touch above expectations. Core inflation slowed to an annual 4.3per cent, as expected.

Treasury yields initially spiked higher, as did the U.S. dollar, before both retraced the moves. Fed funds futures hardly budged, and imply nearly no chance of a rate hike next week, and about a 45per cent chance of another hike by year's end.

For Thursday's ECB meeting, meanwhile, markets are pricing about a 65per cent chance of a hike that will also take its key interest rate to a record peak.

SHOT IN THE ARM

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar was slightly sold, and the Australian dollar was boosted by a surge in employment in August. It was last about 0.2per cent higher at US$0.6435, though interest rate expectations were little changed.

The yen has mostly handed back gains made after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at the conditions for an end to negative short-term rates, as traders figure on any exit being slow and the gap with U.S. rates remaining wide.

China's central bank has asked some of the country's biggest lenders to refrain from immediately squaring their foreign exchange positions in the market, and to run open positions for a while in order to alleviate downside pressure on the yuan, two sources with knowledge the matter told Reuters.

Chip designer Arm Holdings begins trading in New York later, after a US$51-a-share float gave it a valuation of US$54.5 billion. Retail sales data are also due.

In commodity markets, oil is on a tear as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend production cuts to the end of 2023. Brent crude futures are up 30per cent in the last three months and were at US$92.32 a barrel in London.

"The market remains beholden to Saudi Arabia's oil policy," said analysts at ANZ Bank, who said if cuts were extended into the first half of next year, Brent prices could hit US$100.

(Additional reporting Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra)