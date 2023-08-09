European stocks outperform as Italy soothes bank tax nerves

LONDON, SYDNEY :Global stocks rose on Wednesday and European equities outperformed as Italy soothed market nerves with the news that a windfall tax on bank profits would be less punishing than analysts had expected.

MSCI's broad index of global shares was 0.3per cent higher in early European trade. Europe's regional Stoxx 600 share index rose 1per cent, with bank stocks around 1.6per cent higher. Italy's FTSE MIB share index gained 2per cent.

The Italian government shocked markets earlier this week with an announcement of a levy on banks' record profits from sharply higher interest rates, sending European banking shares down 3.5per cent.

Italy said overnight, however, that the new tax would not amount to more than 0.1per cent of banks' assets, reassuring analysts and investors who had expected the tax proceeds to amount to as much as 0.5per cent of asset bases.

The fact the tax will be lower than expected "should improve market sentiment," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said. But he also cautioned that "the burden-sharing of the costs and benefits from higher rates has a habit of becoming a political issue."

In the U.S., stock markets were on track to rise as optimism that a peak in inflation could steer the Federal Reserve towards cutting interest rates outweighed jitters about the health of the domestic banking sector.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 share index climbed 0.3per cent while Nasdaq futures rose by 0.4per cent, following a broad Wall Street sell-off on Tuesday after the downgrade of several lenders by Moody's.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of other majors, dipped 0.2per cent.

Economists expect data on Thursday to show that the annual rate of U.S. core inflation in July was unchanged from the previous month at 4.8per cent, while headline inflation picked up slightly to 3.3per cent.

Small businesses' concerns about inflation fell to the lowest level in almost two years, a report by the U.S. National Federation of Independent Businesses on Tuesday showed.

Data out of China on Wednesday showed producer prices in the world's major manufacturing hub fell for a 10th consecutive month in July. China's consumer price index also tipped into deflation for the first time since February 2021.

The data followed disappointing trade figures out of China a day earlier.

U.S. Treasury markets were steady on Wednesday as traders held back from making bets ahead of the U.S. inflation release.

The rates-sensitive two-year yield was flat at 4.758per cent.

Ten-year yields were also unchanged on the day at around 4.02per cent, after falling 5 basis points overnight to as low as 3.98per cent, a one-week trough.

Strategists at BCA warned that even though U.S. businesses saw inflation easing, a tight labour market showed that "inflationary risks have not yet been extinguished," meaning the Federal Reserve would remain "reluctant to meaningfully cut interest rates."

Elsewhere, oil prices were marginally higher. Brent crude futures rose 0.2per cent to US$86.36 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures added 0.3per cent to US$83.15.

The gold price was 0.3per cent higher at US$1,930.24 per ounce.

In Asia, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2per cent higher, following a 1.2per cent tumble a day earlier. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.4per cent.

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick and Stella Qiu. Additional reporting by Ellen Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Jamie Freed, Edmund Klamann, Simon Cameron-Moore and Christina Fincher)