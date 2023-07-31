European stocks stoked by cooler inflation report

LONDON/SYDNEY : European shares jumped on Monday after a key economic report for the region showed a fall in inflation - an optimistic kick-off for a week littered with major economic data, central bank meetings and earnings updates.

Euro zone inflation fell further in July and most measures of underlying price growth also eased, in a largely comforting sign for the European Central Bank (ECB) as it considers ending a brutal string of interest rate hikes.

Germany's blue-chip stocks index hit a record high at one point and was last up 0.3per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.1per cent, heading for a second consecutive monthly gain.

This lightened the mood in markets after China's manufacturing activity fell for a fourth straight month in July, as demand remained weak at home and abroad, official surveys showed on Monday.

"Markets are treating information with a lot more sensitivity and people are looking into new information with a detailed eye," said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

Figures due this week include the U.S. ISM surveys on manufacturing and services, as well as the July payrolls report.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates by at least a quarter point, but markets are more divided on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia will hike or stay on hold.

Almost 30per cent of the S&P 500 report results this week and so far, earnings have been good enough to see the index extend its rally to 10per cent since the start of June.

Futures on both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were flat.

Apple Inc and Amazon.com both report on Thursday, while other well-known names with results due include Western Digital Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Starbucks Corp, and Advanced Micro Devices.

PARSING THE BOJ

Japan's Nikkei closed up 1.26per cent to re-take the 33,000 level and nudge closer to its recent three-decade peak.

Investors are still pondering the implications of Friday's decision by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to lift the lid on bond yields, in a step away from its ultra-easy policies.

Analysts at BofA estimate the BOJ's bond buying added US$1.3 trillion to global liquidity in the past 18 months and provided a low floor for global rates, so any sustained rise in Japanese government bond yields could ripple though other bond markets.

Japanese 10-year yields surged to a nine-year-high up to 0.6per cent on Monday, and toward the new cap of 1.0per cent. That also put upward pressure on Treasury yields, where the 10-year rose 2 basis points to 3.98per cent.

While the yen had initially rallied on the BOJ move, it soon reversed course as investors still seemed happy to run carry trades, or yen-funded positions in higher-yielding currencies.

"Friday's action might best be viewed as an attempt to head off a fresh wave of yen-weakening carry trade activity, by at least ceasing to resist pressure for 10-year yields to rise above 0.5per cent," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Traders cut their bets on a continuing rally in the pound by the most since mid-June ahead of the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday.

Sterling has surged 24per cent from a record low of US$1.033 against the dollar in September after a disastrous budget, hitting a 15-month high of US$1.314 in mid-July.

The euro gained 0.1per cent to 1.1028 dollars as did the dollar index rising 0.1per cent to 101.700.

In commodities, gold dropped 0.2per cent to US$1,955 an ounce, but still 1.8per cent higher for the month so far. [GOL/]

Oil prices took a breather with brent flat at US$85.00 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 18 cents to US$80.78.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie and Wayne Cole; Editing by Jamie Freed and Himani Sarkar)