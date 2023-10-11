EU's Borrell: Israel has to adhere to international law

BRUSSELS : Israel has the right to defend itself but some of its decisions would breach international law, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Tuesday.

In response to the attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday no electricity, food, water or fuel would be allowed into Gaza.

"Israel has the right to defend (itself) but it has to be done accordingly with international law, humanitarian law, and some decisions are contrary to international law", Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers in Muscat, Oman.

"Some of the actions - and the United Nations has already said that - (such) as cutting water, cutting electricity, cutting food to a mass of civilian people is against international law," Borrell said.

