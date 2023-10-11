Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

EU's Borrell: Israel has to adhere to international law
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

EU's Borrell: Israel has to adhere to international law

FILE PHOTO: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Israel has the right to defend itself but some of its decisions would breach international law, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Tuesday.

In response to the attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday no electricity, food, water or fuel would be allowed into Gaza.

"Israel has the right to defend (itself) but it has to be done accordingly with international law, humanitarian law, and some decisions are contrary to international law", Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers in Muscat, Oman.

"Some of the actions - and the United Nations has already said that - (such) as cutting water, cutting electricity, cutting food to a mass of civilian people is against international law," Borrell said.

(Reporting by Andrew Grey, Bart Meijer, Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Grant McCool)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.