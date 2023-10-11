Logo
EU's Breton warns Musk about disinformation on X after Hamas' attack on Israel
A screen capture of Twitter's official page with an "X" on the profile image is seen on July 23, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a social media website. via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
BRUSSELS : EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday warned Elon Musk of disinformation spread on his X messaging platform following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' surprise attack on Israel.

"I therefore invite you to urgently ensure that your systems are effective, and report on the crisis measures taken to my team," Breton told Musk in a letter dated Oct. 10 and seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Chris Reese)

