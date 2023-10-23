EV brand Beyonca signs investment deal with Saudi Arabian group

BEIJING : Electric vehicle brand Beyonca, backed by Renault and Dongfeng Motor, said on Monday that it signed an investment agreement with Riyadh-based Al Faisaliah Group Holding Company.

At the signing ceremony at Dongfeng Motor's headquarters in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Beyonca also inked a strategic cooperation deal with QG FZE-LLC regarding investment opportunities in the Middle East, according to the EV brand.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)