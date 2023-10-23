Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

EV brand Beyonca signs investment deal with Saudi Arabian group
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

EV brand Beyonca signs investment deal with Saudi Arabian group

FILE PHOTO: Beyonca's GT Opus 1 concept car is unveiled during an event at the electric vehicle (EV) start-up's headquarters in Beijing, China October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Beyonca's GT Opus 1 concept car is unveiled during an event at the electric vehicle (EV) start-up's headquarters in Beijing, China October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Electric vehicle brand Beyonca, backed by Renault and Dongfeng Motor, said on Monday that it signed an investment agreement with Riyadh-based Al Faisaliah Group Holding Company.

At the signing ceremony at Dongfeng Motor's headquarters in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Beyonca also inked a strategic cooperation deal with QG FZE-LLC regarding investment opportunities in the Middle East, according to the EV brand.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.