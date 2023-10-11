Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

EV maker VinFast to buy majority stakes in its battery maker sibling
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

EV maker VinFast to buy majority stakes in its battery maker sibling

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vinfast is pictured at the 2022 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vinfast is pictured at the 2022 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Electric-vehicle maker VinFast Auto said on Wednesday it would acquire a 99.8per cent stake in battery maker VinES from its founder Pham Nhat Vuong as it seeks to ramp up its integration in the production value chain and competitive advantage.

VinFast, which was backed by Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup, said the strategic acquisition of VinES, also a member in the Vingroup ecosystem, would help it secure the supply of batteries as the EV maker sought to save 5per cent to 7per cent on battery costs.

Founded in 2017 and starting to make EVs from 2021, VinFast has continuously received financial support from its founder, also Vietnam's richest man.

In a filing with the U.S. securities regulator, VinFast said it would acquire VinES for no consideration other than assuming debt of around US$462 million with Vuong willing to provide grants to the EV maker for all interest payments relating to existing VinES borrowings up to 2027.

"The acquisition of VinES will help VinFast control our battery technology and supply chain, thus optimizing operating expenses and enriching technology content in our electric vehicles," said Thuy Le, VinFast's global chief executive.

In the short term, however, VinFast's costs are expected to increase for battery R&D and factory operations, the automaker said. After the acquisition, VinFast will acquire all rights and obligations over VinES' assets.

VinFast, which made its Nasdaq debut in August, plans to set up kit assembly plants in nickel-rich Indonesia, with plans to bring VinES along to take advantage of the material to produce battery, Thuy Le told analysts last month.

The automaker recorded US$343 million in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30, up 159per cent on the year. Its net loss widened 33.7per cent to US$623 million. It has sold around 13,000 units in the second and third quarter this year, more than half of them to its affiliate.

The company's shares were traded at US$7.49 each, compared with its peak of US$82.35 in late August. They have lost about 54per cent of their value since the start of trading on Aug. 15 following a merger with a blank-check company.

(US$1 = 24,440.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jonathan Oatis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.