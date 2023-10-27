Evergrande held talks with creditors this week -Bloomberg News

China Evergrande Group held talks this week with creditors who had opposed its restructuring plan, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Representatives of Evergrande told some investors about the discussions with the creditors who are part of the so-called "Class C" group, the report said, adding that details of the talks were not available.

Last week, Evergrande said it was revising the terms of a proposed offshore debt restructuring deal to meet the firm's situation and creditors' demand.

