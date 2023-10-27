Logo
Evergrande held talks with creditors this week -Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
China Evergrande Group held talks this week with creditors who had opposed its restructuring plan, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Representatives of Evergrande told some investors about the discussions with the creditors who are part of the so-called "Class C" group, the report said, adding that details of the talks were not available.

Last week, Evergrande said it was revising the terms of a proposed offshore debt restructuring deal to meet the firm's situation and creditors' demand.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

