Evergrande NEV shares set to open sharply higher after share sale to NWTN
FILE PHOTO: A view of the electric vehicle (EV) factory of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group in Tianjin, China October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Published August 15, 2023
Updated August 15, 2023
HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group(NEV) are set to open 14.7per cent higher on Tuesday, after the company said it has agreed to sell new shares to U.S.-listed NWTN for US$500 million.

After completion of the deal, NWTN, a mobility technology company, will hold about a 27.5per cent stake in NEV.

(US$1 = 7.8205 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

