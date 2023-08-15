Evergrande NEV shares set to open sharply higher after share sale to NWTN

HONG KONG : Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group(NEV) are set to open 14.7per cent higher on Tuesday, after the company said it has agreed to sell new shares to U.S.-listed NWTN for US$500 million.

After completion of the deal, NWTN, a mobility technology company, will hold about a 27.5per cent stake in NEV.

(US$1 = 7.8205 Hong Kong dollars)

