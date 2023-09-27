Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Evergrande shares rise despite mounting uncertainty over debt revamp plan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evergrande shares rise despite mounting uncertainty over debt revamp plan

FILE PHOTO: China Evergrande Group's logo is seen on its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Sept. 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: China Evergrande Group's logo is seen on its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Sept. 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :China Evergrande Group's shares rose nearly 4per cent in early trading on Wednesday after their sharp recent declines.

The rise came despite growing uncertainty about the cash-strapped developer after Reuters reported that some of its offshore creditors were planning to join a liquidation court petition filed against the company if it does not submit a new debt revamp plan by end of next month.

Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares opened down 3.8per cent at HKUS$0.38, but reversed losses and were up nearly 4per cent in early trade.

The stock is still off nearly 25per cent since Monday after Evergrande said a day earlier it could not issue new bonds as part of its debt restructuring plans because of a regulatory investigation into its main Chinese unit.

The unit, Hengda Real Estate, then said on Monday it had failed to pay the principal and interest for a 4 billion yuan (US$547 million) bond due by Sept. 25.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Anne Marie Roantree in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.