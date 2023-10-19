Logo
Ex-Jakarta governor registers as presidential candidate in Indonesia
FILE PHOTO: Former Indonesian education minister Anies Baswedan talks to reporters after voting in the Jakarta governor election in Jakarta, Indonesia April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
JAKARTA : Indonesia's Anies Baswedan, a former governor of the capital Jakarta, on Thursday handed over documents to the election commission to register as a candidate for next year's presidential election.

Anies, 54, signed up for the contest on the opening day of registration, along with running mate Muhaimin Iskandar, leader of Indonesia's biggest Islamic party, PKB.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)

