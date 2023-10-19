Ex-Jakarta governor registers as presidential candidate in Indonesia

JAKARTA : Indonesia's Anies Baswedan, a former governor of the capital Jakarta, on Thursday handed over documents to the election commission to register as a candidate for next year's presidential election.

Anies, 54, signed up for the contest on the opening day of registration, along with running mate Muhaimin Iskandar, leader of Indonesia's biggest Islamic party, PKB.

