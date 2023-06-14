Ex-Malaysian PM Najib's wife Rosmah makes third application to temporarily retrieve passport for trip to Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR — Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, has submitted an application to the Court of Appeal to temporarily retrieve her international passport for a third time.

Her lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kader confirmed the matter when contacted by media on Wednesday (June 14).

Rosmah, in her application filed by way of motion on June 2, applied to retrieve her passport temporarily for four weeks, from June 6 to July 7, to visit her daughter Ms Nooryana Najwa Najib and her family in Singapore.

She had previously succeeded twice in retrieving her passport temporarily to visit Ms Nooryana in Singapore.

Ms Nooryana tied the knot with her husband, Kazakhstan national Daniyar Kessikbayev, in 2015.

Both are currently residing in Singapore.

The first time Rosmah retrieved her passport temporarily was on Oct 15, 2021, when Ms Nooryana was expecting her second child.

The second time was on March 21 this year to visit her grandson, who was sick at the time, and to also celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with Ms Nooryana and her family in Singapore.

"I was advised by my lawyer that the application to obtain the travel document was in order and the prosecution had no objection to it.

"On that basis, I humbly apply to the court for permission to allow my international passport to be taken by me so that I can use it to make a personal visit to visit my daughter and her family in Singapore," she stated.

This time, Rosmah, in her application, has promised to return the passport to the court immediately or a week after returning from Singapore at the latest.

Rosmah, 71, was charged with soliciting RM187.5 million (S$54.5 million) from former Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through her then-aide Rizal Mansor, as an inducement to help the company secure the project.

She was also accused of two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Saidi between 2016 and 2017.

Rosmah's case started on Feb 5, 2020 and High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ordered her to enter her defence against all charges on Feb 18, 2021.

Mr Zaini found Rosmah guilty of all three charges on Sept 1, 2022.

Rosmah later filed an appeal against the conviction through Messrs Akberdin & Co on Sept 2. NEW STRAITS TIMES