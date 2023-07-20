Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Exclusive-China's state banks seen selling dollars offshore to slow yuan declines - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exclusive-China's state banks seen selling dollars offshore to slow yuan declines - sources

FILE PHOTO: Coins and banknotes of China's yuan are seen in this illustration picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Coins and banknotes of China's yuan are seen in this illustration picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars to buy yuan in the offshore spot market in early Asian trades on Thursday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Such state bank dollar selling was meant to slow the pace of yuan declines, one of the sources said.

China's central bank on Thursday also announced a relaxing of a cross-border financing rule, making it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas markets and easing depreciation pressure on the yuan currency.

China's offshore yuan strengthened more than 0.7per cent to a high of 7.1812 per dollar before last trading at 7.1890 as of 0249 GMT.

In the onshore market, the yuan followed a similar upward bounce, but it is still down about 4per cent against the dollar year-to-date, making it one of the worst performing Asian currencies for 2023.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.