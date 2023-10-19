Logo
Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators to okay US$1.8 billion Hitachi, Thales deal, sources say
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Hitachi's 1.7-billion-euro (US$1.8 billion) bid for Thales' GTS railway signalling business on condition it sells assets in France and Germany to address competition concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Hitachi submitted its offer to sell its mainline signalling business in France and Germany to the European Commission last month.

(US$1 = 0.9478 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

