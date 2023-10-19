Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators to okay US$1.8 billion Hitachi, Thales deal, sources say

BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Hitachi's 1.7-billion-euro (US$1.8 billion) bid for Thales' GTS railway signalling business on condition it sells assets in France and Germany to address competition concerns, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Hitachi submitted its offer to sell its mainline signalling business in France and Germany to the European Commission last month.

(US$1 = 0.9478 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)