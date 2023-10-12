Logo
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton gives TikTok CEO 24 hours to detail disinformation response
FILE PHOTO: Printed TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
BRUSSELS : EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Thursday gave TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew 24 hours to inform him of measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation on its short video app following the Hamas attack on Israel.

Breton's warning in a letter to Chew seen by Reuters follows similar letters to X owner Elon Musk and Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg earlier this week.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; writing by Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Jane Merriman)

