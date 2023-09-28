Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Exclusive-HSBC to acquire Citigroup China consumer wealth business -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exclusive-HSBC to acquire Citigroup China consumer wealth business -sources

Exclusive-HSBC to acquire Citigroup China consumer wealth business -sources
FILE PHOTO: A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu//File Photo
Exclusive-HSBC to acquire Citigroup China consumer wealth business -sources
FILE PHOTO: Staff enter the Citigroup building in London's financial district of Canary Wharf November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs /File Photo
Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :HSBC is set to acquire Citigroup's China consumer wealth management business, which manages more than US$3 billion in assets, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a major boost to the London-based bank's business in that country.

The transaction, the financial details of which were not immediately known, will also see Asia-focussed HSBC taking over "a few hundreds" of Citi's China-based staff, said one of the sources.

The sources could not be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

HSBC and U.S.-based Citi declined to comment.

Citi said in December it was looking to sell some of its portfolios as part of its plan to wind down its China retail banking business.

Citi's China wealth management operations, part of the retail banking business it has planned to exit since 2021, mainly serves mass affluent clients in the world's second-largest economy.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Tom Hogue and Sonali Paul)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.