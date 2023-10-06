Logo
Exclusive-Lundin in talks with Japanese trading houses to develop Argentina mine- CEO
Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
TORONTO : Canadian-Swedish miner Lundin Mining is in talks with Japanese trading houses and large miners to offer a stake of between 40per cent and 50per cent in Argentina's Josemaria mine, incoming CEO Jack Lundin told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

In his first interview since being named as the CEO this week, Jack Lundin said the company is conducting risk analysis before finalizing strategic partners to help develop the Josemaria copper-gold mine. He said an announcement is expected next year. Jack Lundin starts his new role in January 2024.

The company has previously said it would cost about US$3.1 billion to develop the mine.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)

