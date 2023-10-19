Logo
Exclusive-US easing Venezuela oil sanctions in response to election deal -official
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
WASHINGTON : The Biden administration plans to provide some sanctions relief for Venezuela's oil and gas sector almost immediately in response to a 2024 election deal reached between the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition, a senior U.S. State Department official told Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. is going ahead with a broad easing of energy-related sanctions but is prepared to reverse those steps if President Nicolas Maduro's government fails to lift the ban on opposition presidential candidates and release political prisoners.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Josie Kao)

