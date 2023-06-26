Explainer: What an aborted mutiny in Russia means for President Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war

SINGAPORE — An attempted mutiny by Russian mercenaries involved in the Ukraine war fizzled out over the weekend, with its leader fleeing to Belarus in exchange for criminal charges of mounting an armed rebellion being dropped against him.

Political observers have described the attempt by Mr Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of mercenary group Wagner, as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his two-decade rule so far.

Analysts said that although it failed, the attempted mutiny launched last Friday (June 23) has weakened Mr Putin's power in Kremlin. It also provides an opportunity for Ukraine to push forward with its advances.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Wagner Group is a private military organisation. Mostly made up of ex-convicts, its troops fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine. Its leader, Mr Prigozhin, is a businessman with close ties to Mr Putin.

In a television interview with American news channel CBS News on Sunday, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the rebellion was a “direct challenge” to Mr Putin’s authority and “shows real cracks” within the Kremlin.

Similarly, Britain’s defence ministry said on Saturday that the rebellion represents “the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times”.

BACKGROUND

Last Friday, Wagner chief Prigozhin launched the rebellion against Russian leadership after accusing the country’s military of launching a deadly missile strike on his troops.

The 62-year-old accused Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu of trying to destroy Wagner. The Russian defence ministry denied his allegations on the strike.

However, tensions had already been building up before Friday between Mr Prigozhin and the Russian defence ministry leadership.

Mr Prigozhin had accused Mr Shoigu and the chief of the general staff, Mr Valery Gerasimov, of being incompetent and not providing enough ammunition for his group during the Ukraine war.

Mr Prigozhin said that Russia's defence ministry was trying to “deceive the public, deceive the president and tell a story that… Ukraine was planning to attack (Russia)”.

He also refused to sign a contract with the defence ministry earlier this month to place his fighters under the latter’s command.

On Friday, Mr Prigozhin launched a march with an alleged 25,000 of his troops towards Moscow. Mr Putin, in turn, described Wagner’s rebellion as a “betrayal” and “stab in the back of our country and our people”.

WHY THE MUTINY WAS LAUNCHED

Mr Alexander Smotrov, who leads strategic advisory firm Global Counsel’s Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and Eurasia team, said that the rebellion was “not completely unexpected”.

“Many commentators were warning that by letting Prigozhin grow too powerful, it could present a challenge to the Kremlin, which eventually happened,” he said.

Although Russian law forbids mercenaries, Mr Prigozhin was allowed to run Wagner. The group was also instrumental in taking Bakhmut, an eastern Ukrainian city seen as an important symbolic battle in the Ukraine war with Russia.

Dr Joel Ng, a research fellow and the deputy head of the Centre for Multilateralism Studies at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said it was likely that the rebellion was prompted by orders from the defence ministry for mercenary forces to come under its command.

WHY THE MUTINY FAILED

However, in less than a day, the Wagner Group called off its rebellion. Russian state media reported that Mr Prigozhin had accepted a deal brokered with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to move to Belarus and have criminal charges dropped against him.

Mr Smotrov said that the mutiny failed because Mr Prigozhin never said that his goal was to depose Mr Putin and capture power in Moscow.

“He could have realised that his 25,000-strong Wagner Group did not have enough support or resources to sustain the insurrection,” Mr Smotrov said.

Dr Ng said that both Mr Prigozhin and Mr Putin calculated that they stood to lose from the confrontation in Moscow.

While Mr Prigozhin tried to personalise his feud as one between himself and the defence ministry's leadership in the hope that Mr Putin would favour him, the president “came out clearly” on the side of the military leadership.

As such, a confrontation in Moscow would have been “devastating” for the Wagner troops since the group had not garnered more support along the way to Moscow, Dr Ng said.

Even if Mr Prigozhin were to win the confrontation and seize power, there was no way he could rule without the support of the defence ministry in Russia, he added.

On Mr Putin’s end, going against Wagner, who are lauded as “war heroes” in the Ukraine conflict, would have been politically damaging, Dr Ng said.

British newspaper Telegraph quoted the United Kingdom security services as saying that Mr Prigozhin was forced to call off his advance to Moscow as the families of Wagner’s leaders were threatened by Russian intelligence services.

WHAT THE OUTCOME MEANS FOR DIFFERENT PLAYERS

The entire episode exposes cracks within Mr Putin’s leadership circle, political observers said.

Dr Trisha Craig, a senior lecturer of social sciences (global affairs) at Yale-NUS College in Singapore, said that although Mr Putin seems to remain in control of Russia for the moment, the incident has weakened his hold on power and possibly the country’s ability to fight the war in Ukraine.

A New York Times' analysis on Monday said that Mr Putin had come off looking weak in a way that could be lasting.

It quoted Mr Konstantin Remchukov, a Russian newspaper editor, as saying that Mr Putin had conclusively lost his status as the guarantor of the elite's wealth and security, and those close to Mr Putin may now persuade him not to stand for re-election in the next presidential vote.

The idea that “Putin is in power and provides stability and guarantees security — it suffered a fiasco on the 24th”, Mr Remchukov said. “If I was sure a month ago that Putin would run unconditionally because it was his right, now I see that the elites can no longer feel unconditionally secure.”

The fact that Mr Prigozhin and his forces were not being punished for the rebellion also punctured the Russian leader’s reputation as a decisive leader who would not tolerate disloyalty, the New York Times' piece said. This made Mr Putin look less in control of Russia than previously known, it added.

Dr Ng said that with questions hovering over everyone’s loyalties, Mr Putin will further shrink his trusted circle, increasing the chances of bad or ill-informed decisions within the Russian leadership.

Political news website Politico said that crowds of Russians welcoming the Wagner Group in the southern city of Rostov while enroute to the capital reveal the waning support for Mr Putin’s military leadership.

Dr Ng said that the positions of Mr Shiogu, the defence minister, and Mr Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff, are even less tenable than Mr Putin’s.

“But what happens to them now, and who might replace them should they be removed, is unclear,” he added.

On the fate of the Wagner Group, observers said that they will either sign contracts with the Russian defence ministry or return to where they came from.

However, US Army Major Mike Lyons said to news outlet CNN on Saturday that Wagner’s full assimilation with the Russian military will be difficult because the former works under different conditions. For example, the Wagner fighters are better fed than the Russian military troops.

Some troops may also splinter off, he added.

“Those people are loyal to the man, Prigozhin, not to the country, not to the mission. I think we’ve a lot more questions that are not answered right now.”

However, the jury is not out yet on whether Wagner will return to the war effort. While some observers said that Wagner can threaten Kyiv from Belarus, others said that the group is neutered for now.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said that the unrest offered a "window of opportunity" for its counteroffensive. However, Moscow has maintained that the mutiny will not affect is operations in Ukraine.

Observers said that Ukraine will take the opportunity to press forward with its offensive during the war.

Mr Smotrov said that it remains to be seen if Moscow will escalate the war to negate doubts about its power and determination. The episode will also affect how determined and motivated the army will be and what role the Wagner Group continues to play, if any.

“The western support for Ukraine will now only strengthen, and the appetite to push Ukraine into negotiations with Russia might diminish,” he added.