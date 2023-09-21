Logo
Explosion at gas pipeline near construction site in Romania kills four
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire following the explosion of a gas pipeline on a motorway construction site, in Vrancea county, Romania, September 21, 2023. General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations/Handout via REUTERS
Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
BUCHAREST : An explosion killed four people and injured five more at a gas pipeline on a motorway construction site in the eastern Romanian county of Vrancea early on Thursday, a government emergency response unit said.

The fire has since been extinguished and the injured were taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into the causes of the explosion.

Last month, dozens of people were injured after explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas station in the Romanian town of Crevedia near the capital Bucharest, one of a number of fires that have regularly broken out in Romania.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Potter)

