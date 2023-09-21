Logo
Explosion at hospital near Indonesia capital, bomb squad on location - police
Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
JAKARTA : An explosion occurred at a hospital near the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Thursday and a bomb squad had been dispatched there, police said.

The police were quoted by news website Detik.com as saying the explosion may have come from an overheated power supplier in the radiology unit of the Eka Hospital in the Serpong area.

The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the source of the explosion.

(Reporting by Jakarta newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

