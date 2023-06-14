Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Explosions from fireworks kill 3 in China's Tianjin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Explosions from fireworks kill 3 in China's Tianjin

BEIJING — Three people were killed after a series of explosions caused by fireworks struck residential buildings in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, local officials said on Wednesday (June 14).

This photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows the site of a series of explosions caused by fireworks that struck residential buildings and killed three people, in China's northern Tianjin. AFP

This photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows the site of a series of explosions caused by fireworks that struck residential buildings and killed three people, in China's northern Tianjin.

Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING — Three people were killed after a series of explosions caused by fireworks struck residential buildings in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, local officials said on Wednesday (June 14).

The blasts, which occurred shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, are believed by authorities to have been ignited by a 46-year-old man who has since been arrested.

Several others were injured and were still being treated by emergency responders on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The explosions rocked two residential apartment compounds roughly 1km apart in the eastern part of Tianjin, which is about 110km southeast of Beijing.

The arrested suspect, surnamed Ma, is under investigation but no initial findings have been made public.

Images of the scene shared on social media showed firefighters attempting to assist victims inside a housing block, the outside of which appeared to be heavily damaged.

One video showed second-storey balconies hanging precariously over piles of rubble, while a fire blazed from an upstairs window.

State-controlled National Business Daily reported that 26 homes were damaged as a result of the blasts and that 34 people were evacuated.

In another video, a man at the scene says a housing block was left "decrepit" by the blasts. AFP

Related topics

China explosion

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.